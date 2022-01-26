Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after purchasing an additional 617,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.