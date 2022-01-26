Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 744,030 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 744,030 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.