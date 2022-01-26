Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. Boston Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

