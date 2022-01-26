Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,085,742 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.07 million and a PE ratio of -9.75.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

