BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 99,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 551,006 shares.The stock last traded at $16.71 and had previously closed at $17.68.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168,532 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 251,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 304,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

