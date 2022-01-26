Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

BNTGY stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

