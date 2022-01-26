Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Trading Up 3.8%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

About Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

