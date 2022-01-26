Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.58. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,841,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,247,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,584,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 335,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

