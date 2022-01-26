Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.29. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AMETEK by 44.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 87,465 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

