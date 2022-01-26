Brokerages Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 475,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.10. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.56.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.