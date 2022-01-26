Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.41. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Several research firms have commented on GBCI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

GBCI traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $54.45. 4,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after purchasing an additional 829,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,487,000 after purchasing an additional 375,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

