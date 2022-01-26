Brokerages Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will report $485.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.90 million. HEICO posted sales of $417.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of HEI traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth $35,343,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.