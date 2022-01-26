Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post sales of $320.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $322.20 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $320.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

ICUI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,022. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.59.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ICU Medical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,406,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

