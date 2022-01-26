Brokerages Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Shift Technologies posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFT shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 187.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $2.39. 187,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

