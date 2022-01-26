Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$1.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.27). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($6.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. 15,691,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

