Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Visteon reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

VC traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,929. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.13. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $142.96.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Visteon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.