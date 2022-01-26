Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.19. 455,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,033. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $112.24.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

