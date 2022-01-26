Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.43 Million

Brokerages expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to announce sales of $261.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.10 million. Upstart posted sales of $86.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $805.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.84 million to $813.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $9,552,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,667,866 shares of company stock worth $335,351,304. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,817,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 120.06. Upstart has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.