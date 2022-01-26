Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $38.67

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in 2U by 92.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth $887,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in 2U by 950.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth $1,584,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

