Brokerages Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Target Price at C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$4.01 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$315.36 million and a P/E ratio of -11.69.

In related news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,303,844.80. Insiders purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $141,215 over the last ninety days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

