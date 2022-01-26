Brokerages Set Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target at $40.20

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 3,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after buying an additional 1,686,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after buying an additional 710,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,065.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 466,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.66. Arconic has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arconic will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

