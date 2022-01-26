Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Target Price at $598.00

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $598.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATDRY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 453,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

