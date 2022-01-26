Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Target Price at C$61.50

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.00, for a total value of C$948,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 937 shares in the company, valued at C$59,968. Also, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,076 shares of company stock worth $4,028,522.

TSE GOOS traded down C$1.35 on Wednesday, reaching C$36.87. 380,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,311. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$35.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.90. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

