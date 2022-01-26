Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) PT at $98.75

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 140.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 51.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 84.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.56. 521,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,166. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

