Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 444.71

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 444.71 ($6.00).

GLEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.04) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 450 ($6.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 404.50 ($5.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 230.05 ($3.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 423.30 ($5.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 378.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.87. The firm has a market cap of £53.37 billion and a PE ratio of 36.63.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

