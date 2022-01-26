Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Price Target at GBX 908.67

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 935.29 ($12.62).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWDN. Liberum Capital upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.82) to GBX 1,050 ($14.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.77) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.57) to GBX 940 ($12.68) in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of HWDN stock traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 800.40 ($10.80). The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,492. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 651.99 ($8.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 881.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 906.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

