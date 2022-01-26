Brokerages Set Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) PT at $19.50

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

MNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $3,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

