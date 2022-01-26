Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT at $133.47

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $103.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

