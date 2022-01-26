Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) PT at GBX 3,742.50

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,742.50 ($50.49).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($49.92) to GBX 3,930 ($53.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($49.58) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON SDR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,338 ($45.04). The company had a trading volume of 127,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,611. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 3,256 ($43.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,913 ($52.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,501.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,601.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

