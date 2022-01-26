Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price at $208.05

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.23.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.33. 12,850,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,738,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,743,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.