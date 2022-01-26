Brokerages Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Target Price at $100.00

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THLLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thales from €125.00 ($142.05) to €100.00 ($113.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. 19,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,243. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

