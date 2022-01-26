Brokerages Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) PT at $61.67

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:BK opened at $59.02 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 190,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 31,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

