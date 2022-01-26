Brokerages Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Price Target at GBX 137

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.85).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($113,329.74).

RTN stock traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 99.70 ($1.35). 933,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,245. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £762.75 million and a PE ratio of 19.71. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.89).

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

