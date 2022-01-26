Brokerages Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Target Price at $34.82

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.82.

VYGVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYGVF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. 712,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,021. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

