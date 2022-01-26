Brokers Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $120.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,124,205 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

