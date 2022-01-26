Brokers Offer Predictions for Marathon Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $75.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,209 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

