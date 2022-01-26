Brokers Set Expectations for Walmart Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.15 on Monday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average is $143.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $380.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Walmart by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

