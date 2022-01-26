Brokers Set Expectations for Z Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Z in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the technology company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Z’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. Z has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

