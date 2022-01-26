Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Lowered to Hold at Citigroup

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

BAM.A stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,561. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$48.70 and a 12 month high of C$78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.37.

In related news, Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total transaction of C$2,771,456.36. Also, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell purchased 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,902.08.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

