Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. 722,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,984,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

