Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,147 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bruker were worth $153,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,996,000 after acquiring an additional 325,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,110,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after acquiring an additional 583,906 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

