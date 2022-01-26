BSCView (BSCV) Market Cap Achieves $132,326.81

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. BSCView has a market cap of $132,326.81 and $607.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BSCView has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.04 or 0.06836286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.29 or 1.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050281 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

