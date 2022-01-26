Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of HOM.U stock opened at C$17.29 on Wednesday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.57 million and a P/E ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.12.

In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOM.U. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

