BTIG Research Cuts Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $60.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. 13,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,780. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

