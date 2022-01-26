BTIG Research Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $270.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $345.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average of $239.22. PayPal has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,854,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in PayPal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 15,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.