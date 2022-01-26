BTS Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHY. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period.

IHY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,170. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

