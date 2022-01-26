BTS Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

BTS Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHY. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period.

IHY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,170. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

Read More: What is a bull market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.