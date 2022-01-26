Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Trading 4.1% Higher

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $34.95. 41,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 713,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKE shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3,786.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

