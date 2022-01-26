Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $566.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $434,726. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

