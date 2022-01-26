C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

