Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 396,157 shares.The stock last traded at $48.24 and had previously closed at $48.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cactus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 76.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 126,535.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

